19-year-old Austin woman injured in Freeborn County crash Published 8:27 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

An Austin woman has suffered non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kayle Danielle Hemingway, 19, was driving westbound on Interstate 90 in a 2016 Honda Accord when the vehicle went off the road, collided with a tree and rolled over at milepost 172.

Hemingway was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

Mayo Ambulance, Clarks Grove Fire Department and Hayward Fire Department assisted on scene.