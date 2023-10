Wildcats blank Awesome Blossoms in football quarterfinal Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The No. 5 seeded Blooming Prairie football team lost to No. 4 Goodhue (7-2 overall) in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Goodhue Tuesday.

This is the first season since 2002 that BP (5-4 overall) didn’t win a postseason contest.