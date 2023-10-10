Wanda E. Evans, 93

Wanda Elaine Evans, age 93, of Austin, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Comforcare Good Samaritan.

Wanda was born December 30, 1929 in Grant Township, Iowa to Earl and Helen (Waterbury) Patterson. She graduated from high school in Grant Township and went on to attend cosmetology school.

On May 23, 1948 she married Tyndell Dale Evans and they later divorced.

Wanda owned her own beauty shop and worked out of her home. She owned a daycare in Rochester, worked at Old America in Rochester, and worked as an office supply specialist at Staples.

She enjoyed bowling, golf, hiking, biking, flower gardening, painting, wood carving, crochet, knitting, reading, writing poetry, sewing, and pottery.

Wanda especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, James (Roxanne) Evans, Rhonda Henry, Jerome (Nancy) Evans, Rosellen (Brian) Rohlfing; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two nieces, Jennifer Stephenson and Jolynn Gardner.

She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Patterson; mother, Helen Mino; step father, Leonard Mino; daughter, Roxann; granddaughter, Madison; two sisters, Nancy and Mickey.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary