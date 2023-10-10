Vernon Hoffman, 97

Vernon Peter Hoffman, 97, of rural Dexter, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at the Grand Meadow Care Center.

Vernon was born with his twin brother, LaVerne, on February 23, 1926 in rural Dexter, Minnesota to parents, Benjamin and Ellen (Cassidy) Hoffman. He attended school in Elkton, Minnesota and was a life-time farmer in the Dexter area. Vernon married Margaret Calkins on August 7th, 1955 in Austin, Minnesota.

He was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elkton where he served on the Church Council for many years. Vernon was a Director for Farm Bureau and a volunteer for the Mower County Historical Society.

Vernon loved going to antique tractor and threshing shows, flea markets and he treasured his 1916 Model T that he had restored. He was known to do everything with his brother, LaVerne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant granddaughter, Rebecca Kile; brothers, Harold (Faye) Hoffman and LaVerne Hoffman; and son-in-law, Ron Kile.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Margaret Hoffman of Grand Meadow; daughters, Mary (Bob) Wildeman of Sargeant, MN, and Ruth Kile (Arlen Flora) of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, David Wildeman, Rachel Kile, and Nathan (Felicia) Kile; great grandchildren, Kayden Barnes, Christopher Williams and Michael Williams; brother, Rev. Roger (Freda) Hoffman of Syracuse, NE; sister-in-law, Norma Hoffman of Rochester, MN; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Monday, October 16th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elkton with the Reverend Jackie Short officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2 – 4 pm on Sunday, October 15th and for one hour before the service on Monday morning. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.