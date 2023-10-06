United Way: Embracing the spirit of community and empowering volunteerism Published 5:50 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

United Way of Mower County

In our community, volunteerism is the heartbeat of positive change. Volunteers are the unsung heroes, offering their time, skills, and compassion to uplift others, advocate for social change, and create a safety net for those in need.

Through volunteering, communities become more resilient and are bonded by a shared commitment to the well-being of all members. It fosters a sense of belonging, encouraging people from diverse backgrounds to unite under a common purpose.

United Way of Mower County stands as a guiding light, recognizing their power and making it effortless for individuals to contribute meaningfully. Whether through mentoring, food security initiatives, or various community events, there’s a place for everyone.

United Way’s user-friendly Get Connected platform makes volunteering easy. When we raise our hands together, we embrace the spirit of service and create lasting impact in our community.

We invite you to join us for our annual Days of Caring event. Days of Caring connects compassionate community members with local organizations and individuals in need of a helping hand. Volunteers can choose to participate in a variety of service projects from Oct. 16-21.​

• Oct. 16: The Salvation Army: Assist in the vital task of general building clean up.

• Oct. 17: Mower Council for the Handicapped: Assist in general cleaning, garden restoration, inventory management, and more.

• Oct. 18: Austin Parks & Rec: Assist in Community Garden preparation.

• Oct. 19: Parenting Resource Center: Catherwood: Assist in outdoor cleaning.

• Oct. 19: Parenting Resource Center: Community Action Building: Assist in putting together a toddler playground and outdoor cleaning.

• Oct. 20: United Way of Mower County: Assist in packing snack kits.

• Oct. 21: Rachel’s Hope: Assist with general building clean up.

• Oct. 21: Mower County Seniors: Assist local senior citizens with outdoor home projects.

To learn more about Days of Caring and to register for a project, please visit www.uwmower.org/daysofcaring.