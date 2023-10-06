UFCW Local 663 Union members at Hormel reach tentative agreement Published 7:19 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 union members at the Hormel Food Corps plant reached a tentative agreement with the company on Thursday.

According to a press release from UFCW, the details of the tentative agreement are being shared with union members first in membership only meetings that will be held over the weekend.

“We unanimously recommend this tentative agreement to our fellow union members at Hormel,” the bargaining committee said in a statement. “We are grateful for the strength our coworkers showed throughout this bargaining process to keep our voices heard. When we show up for each other, we see each other, and only together will we succeed because we are a union.”

Workers will vote to ratify the contract on Monday, Oct. 9. Results will be tallied, verified and shared with members that evening, then with the public.

Hormel issued the following statement:

“We are pleased that we have reached a new, four-year tentative agreement with the unions representing our team members in Atlanta, GA, Austin, MN, Algona, IA and Beloit, WI. We are proud to continuously invest in our people in recognition of the work they do to put the safe, quality food that consumers trust and need on tables across the globe. We appreciate the negotiators on both sides of the table who bargained in good faith to reach this tentative agreement, and we are hopeful the contract will be ratified in the upcoming vote next week.”

UFCW Locals 663, 1996 (Atlanta), 1473 (Beloit, Wisconsin), and 1155 (Algona, Iowa) bargained together with Hormel. Each location has a Hormel plant. Austin is the largest plant with over 1,700 employees.

UFCW Locals 663, 1996, 1473, and 1155 members voted in September to reject Hormel’s final offer. Bargaining resumed earlier this week.