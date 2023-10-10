Three Austin tennis players honored Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Three Austin senior tennis players received All-Big Nine honors recently.

Gracie Schmitt and Abby VanPelt were named to the All-Big Nine team and Katie VanPelt was honorable mention.

Schmitt went 15-5 at No. 1 singles and she finished third at the Big Nine tournament, while the VanPelt’s were 8-7 on the season as a No. 1 doubles team.

“All three of these girls are great players and even better young women,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “It is an honor to be their coach. They epitomize the true student athlete. They perform on the court and in the classroom as well. They are all great role models for our younger players and other young women in general.”