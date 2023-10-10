Sharon K Osmundson, 80

Sharon K Osmundson, age 80, of Adams passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at The Cedars of Austin.

Sharon was born February 5, 1943 in Dexter, MN to Edwin and Dorthea (Salisbury) Newkirk and attended Adams Public School, graduating in 1961. On January 27, 1989 Sharon and Arthur Osmundson, Jr were married in Las Vegas, NV. Sharon worked many jobs during her life, including being a cook, waitress and personal care attendant. Sharon is a retired member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lyle and Adams. Sharon enjoyed playing Bingo, planting flowers, coffee with friends and neighbors, traveling, and doing stained glass. She also enjoyed collecting Antiques, Dolls, Longaberger Baskets, & Beanie Babies. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved collecting nativity sets, Santa’s and decorations from years past. Sharon will be missed by her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Sharon is survived by her husband Arthur O. Osmundson, Jr of Adams, her sister Patti Leonard of Austin, her 5 children from her first marriage; Tammy (Steve) Roberts of Rochester, Terri (Paul) Hanson of Wanamingo, Troy (Renae) Murphy of Faribault, Thane (Debbie) Murphy of Sandstone, Tracey (Connie) Murphy of Austin, 12 grandchildren Jennifer Roberts, Blake (Jen) Hanson, Chris Roberts, Alex (Jen) Hanson, Joshua (Brittany) Murphy, Kyle (Macy) Murphy, Logan (Lydia Dupay) Murphy, Sydney (Jake) Pries, Devin (Caitlin Norton) Murphy, Luke (Katelynn) Murphy, Nate Murphy, Noah Murphy, 10 great grandchildren; Masyn & Eli Hanson, Isaiah, Gage, & Myles Thompson, Bennett Shelton, Brayden & Maci Murphy, Briella & Brycen Hanson. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her sister Margaret (Maggie) Boe, brothers Roger Newkirk & Ronald Newkirk, niece Dennise (Morrow) Ahlstrom, nephew Todd Newkirk and her parents Dorothy and Edwin Newkirk.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams with the Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at Little Cedar Lutheran Church prior to the funeral services. The family will have a private interment at Little Cedar Cemetery immediately following the funeral. There will be lunch served following the funeral services.

Honorary bearers will be her 12 grandchildren and significant others and her 10 great grandchildren.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to the Adams American Legion Post 146 Auxiliary, 321 West Main, Adams, MN 55909

The Adams Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.