Sen. Gene Dornink: The government must be more thoughtful with the people’s money Published 5:49 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Friends and neighbors,

Another summer went by way too fast, and cooler temperatures are on the horizon. Farmers are in the fields harvesting; gardeners are getting the last bit of produce out; and all of us are finalizing our projects before the colder weather sets in.

With a dry year, Minnesota farmers are finding out what their yields are. It’s very clear that they are down, but it depends on the location for just how bad of a harvest. Crop insurance will help offset losses, but it will still be a difficult year for those farming.

Nevertheless, our farmers are still excited to get out in the field. Even in tough years like this, I am always amazed by their optimistic and hopeful nature.

As we approached this harvest season, I had the opportunity to sit down and hear from some of our local farmers. Though their positive outlook on farming was clear, they were much less hopeful about the future of our state.

More and more Minnesotans are learning about the harmful impacts of the 2023 legislative session. From harmful new laws to countless new mandates, there were many alarming legislative changes. These themes were echoed by our farmers, and some of the questions they had for me were regarding taxes and where all the surplus money went. They also voiced their strong concerns with some of the new mandates on schools, businesses and farmers.

Specifically, I was asked the question, “How can you guys raise taxes when you had such a large surplus?” Good question, I said. Unfortunately, government thinks they know how to spend your money better than you.

With inflation on the rise, Minnesota families are struggling to pay for groceries, housing costs and their other bills. Even with a historic $19 billion surplus–created by our hard-working Minnesota taxpayers–government is still asking for more.

The State of Minnesota’s two-year budget increased by nearly 40%–from $52 billion to nearly $72 billion. Plus, government raised taxes by nearly $9 billion on all Minnesotans over the next four years. From increased fishing licenses and car registrations to new gas taxes, these tax hikes will not solely affect the metro. Democrats spent every dollar of the $19 billion surplus, and taxpayers will now foot the costly bill.

Too often government has a hard time separating wants from needs, and this is exactly what we saw during last session. Government must be more thoughtful with the people’s money.

Additionally, Earned Sick and Safe Time is a new mandate farmers and businesses will be forced to pay starting Jan. 1, 2024. The farmers I have talked with are still not aware of this and asked questions on how this will work.

When the Earned Sick and Safe Time policy moved through the legislative process, an amendment to exempt agricultural businesses and other businesses with 10 or fewer employees was rejected. Ultimately, Democrats turned a blind eye to our small farms and businesses, only exempting summer resorts from the harmful mandate. This will strongly affect farmers who rely on part-time help in the spring and the fall.

Here is a link to look into how this mandate will affect you. If you need help in finding more information, please contact me: www.dli.mn.gov/sick-leave

I always learn so much as I listen to the concerns, suggestions and many good questions of members of our community. With the 2024 legislative session fast approaching, please do not hesitate to contact me. Feel free to email me at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or give me a call at 651-296-5240.