Schmitt eliminated in semifinals at Section 1AA tennis meet Published 10:41 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Austin senior Gracie Schmitt made a solid run, but no Packer girls tennis players advanced from the Section 1AA meet in Rochester Thursday.

Schmitt, who was the No. 4 seed at No. 1 singles, beat Emily Beham of Northfield 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, she topped Zoe Zhang of Century 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and she lost to Claire Loftus of Mayo 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

“Both Gracie and the VanPelt’s lost to players that have a very good chance to win State titles this year,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Overall, we played to the best of our ability and had a great, fun last day of the tennis season. This senior class will be missed for their play but more importantly for their leadership.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt were seeded ninth and they beat a duo from Red Wing 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, before falling to Mayo’s Malea Diehm and Keely Ryder 6-0, 6-0.

Austin’s doubles team of Seanna Kubas and Jenna Hetzel and singles player Yazmine Huerta each lost their first match.