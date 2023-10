Schmitt and Van Pelt duo deliver at Big Nine tennis meet Published 1:42 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team had a pair of solid finishes at the top spots of their level at the Big Nine meet in Rochester Saturday.

The senior duo of Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt won the consolation championship in No. 1 doubles and senior Gracie Schmitt was up 7-5 after one set in the third place match of No. 1 singles when the match was stopped due to darkness. The match will not be resumed.