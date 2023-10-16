Robert E. Schaub and Donna M. Schaub

Donna and Robert (Bob) Schaub passed away peacefully in their home, surrounded by love. Donna on April 9, 2020, at age 90 and Bob on August 25, 2023, at age 94. Throughout their 73 years of marriage, Bob and Donna loved spending time with family. They enjoyed many different types of games, both indoors and out; cards were probably their favorite. They were frequently found travelling by car, boat, snowmobile, motorcycle and motorhome with family and friends; making new friends along the way. Bob and Donna were preceded in death by daughter Judy, parents, brothers and sisters. They are survived by sons: Gene (Barb) Schaub of Cottage Grove MN, Alan (Bernadette) Schaub of Palm Bay FL; five grandchildren: Tammie Andersen (Mike Smith), Tonya Simpson (Tim Vaughan), Nikki Caliri, Scott Schaub, Melissa (Matt) Teske; great grandchildren: Austin, Madeline, Andrew, Sam, Jacob, David, Brandon, Anthony, Josh, and Kenzie; great-great granddaughter Erin, sisters: Marilyn Bohan and Delores Noxon, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care to both Bob and Donna. Family requests memorials in their names to Hospice Support Foundation 7755 3rd St N, Suite 200 Oakdale MN 55128 (checks only), American Heart Association PO Box 840692 Dallas TX 75284-0692 (checks or money order) or American Cancer Society PO Box 6704 Hagerstown MD 21741. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.