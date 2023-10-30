RILES VARIANCE
Published 9:54 am Monday, October 30, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A VARIANCE FROM THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has received an application from John Riles at 315 4th Ave SE for a variance from the required 25 foot front yard setback.
Said petition will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, November 14th, at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building located at 500 4th Avenue NE at which time you may appear, if you desire, either in person, or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or in support of the petition.
BY ORDER OF THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
/s/Holly Wallace
Holly Wallace
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Austin Daily Herald:
Oct. 28, 2023
