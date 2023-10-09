Richard “Rick” Meyer, 71

Richard “Rick” Alan Meyer, 71, of Winfield, KS, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 surrounded by friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 13, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Winfield. A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rick will be laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale, MN. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donors choosing, donations may be left in the care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home. The family would like to request you wear a shirt from one of the many events Rick was involved in to celebrate his life.

Richard Alan Meyer was born on April 20, 1952 in Austin, MN, to parents Clarence A. and Dorothy (Clayton) Meyer. He attended high school in Austin and then attended Austin Vo-Tech School before joining the Ongoing Ambassadors for Christ. Rick first came to Winfield in 1979 with the Ongoing Ambassadors for Christ after their headquarters was destroyed by a tornado in Wichita Falls, TX. He soon became part of St. Johns College, working in the printing department and business area. When the college closed in 1986, Rick oversaw the buildings and grounds until the college was sold to the City of Winfield. At that time, he became an employee of the city of Winfield, where he worked until his passing.

From that point on the legacy of “Mr. Winfield” grew as he became a part of all the city happenings and events taking place for just about all the organizations of Winfield. He was involved in the Walnut Valley Festival, the Cowley Co. Fair Board, the Winfield Isle of Lights Board from its beginning, Kansa Days, the K&O Steam and Gas Engine Show, Winfield Arts and Humanities, the William Newton Hospital Auxiliary, the Special Olympics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the American Legion, and Kiwanis Club, and many other events and groups. If Rick wasn’t attending or helping set up a Winfield event, he was probably at Blues Café, or Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Winfield and served as the church treasurer for nearly 25 years. He was well known for his cooking ability at every church potluck and funeral dinner. Rick’s faith was an important part of his life, he humbly served his Lord and Savior wherever he went. It was his faith that brought him to Winfield and inspired him to care for and love his community in the way that he did. Rick will be greatly missed by his family, his church, and his community. His legacy will live on forever.

Survivors include his sister Cheryl Ann Ree (Dennis), nephews Jason Ree (Michele), Jesse Ree (Emily) and niece Alicia Ree, great-nieces and nephews Madison, Peyton, and Ashton, and great-great-nephew Hudson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Richard and Henrietta Clayton and Emma (Meyer) Einspahr and Henry Meyer.