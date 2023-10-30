REPLAT/COOK FARM
October 30, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON REPLAT
AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Austin has received an application for review of preliminary and final plat of Cook Farm Business Park Fourth. Review of said application will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 14th day of November, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at which time and place all interested persons will be heard.
BY ORDER OF THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
/s/Holly Wallace
Holly Wallace
Planning and Zoning Administrator
