Photos: Eyes to the skies for annular eclipse
Published 12:39 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023
A runner takes part in the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center’s Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race Saturday morning. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com
Hailee Berg tries taking a picture of Saturday’s annular eclipse with a cellphone using a telescope during the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race event at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Ken Fiscus, using a projection through a telescope, shows off Saturday’s annular eclipse during the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Pictured by cellphone through a telescope, Saturday’s annular eclipse is seen near its height during the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race event at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Saturday’s annular eclipse is visiable through a special filter and cloud cover Saturday during the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
People line up to view Saturday’s annular eclipse during the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race at the Jay c. Hormel Nature Center. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
People turned out Saturday at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center for the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race event, featuring the 8K race through the Nature Center first and highlighted by the day’s annular eclipse.
The eclipse was only partial for people in Minnesota, while the famed Ring of Fire full eclipse was visible across a swath of the eastern United States. The Cedar River Astronomy Club was on hand to help people safely view the eclipse.