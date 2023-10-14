Photos: Eyes to the skies for annular eclipse Published 12:39 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

1 of 7

People turned out Saturday at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center for the Eclipse the Nature Center 8K Race event, featuring the 8K race through the Nature Center first and highlighted by the day’s annular eclipse.

The eclipse was only partial for people in Minnesota, while the famed Ring of Fire full eclipse was visible across a swath of the eastern United States. The Cedar River Astronomy Club was on hand to help people safely view the eclipse.