Oct. 9, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – George Thomas Finnegan, Austin, Minn., died Monday, Oct. 9, in Austin.

A wake will be from 6-7:30 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at Mayor Funeral Home in Austin. A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin.

