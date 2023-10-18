Packer swimmers fall to Winhawks Published 8:39 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to the Winhawks 94-87 in Winona Monday.

The Packers took fifth in the True Team Section 1A meet on Saturday. Alayna Kennedy took first with a score of 415.3, which is one of the top diving scores in the state this season.

Austin 94, Winona 87

Email newsletter signup

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Leah Pischke (second, 2:04.45); Jaycie Pollack, Anita Rao, Madison Tauger, Madellane Hicks (fifth, 2:22.22); McKenna Donovan, Breyona Baltaden, Clara McIntyre, Delaney Ferguson (sixth, 2:30.26)

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Leah Pischke (second, 2:04.45); Jaycie Pollack, Anita Rao, Madison Tauger, Madellane Hicks (fifth, 2:22.22); McKenna Donovan, Breyona Batalden, Clara McIntyre, Delaney Ferguson (sixth, 2:30.26)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (second, 2:11.44); Anna Kossman (fifth, 2:16.18); Eva Taylor (sixth, 2:24.58)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (second, 2:48.80); Madison Tauger (fifth, 2:49.33)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (second, 27.43); Leah Pischke (fourth, 28.80); Sherilyn Spear (sixth, 29.97)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 209.70); Reese Norton (second, 188.15); Alondra Torres Munoz (sixth, 121.95)

100-butterfly: Madison Tauger (fourth, 1:19.01); Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 1:19.84); Clara McIntyre (sixth, 1:27.25)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 58.44); Alivia Hemry (third, 1:01.73); Sherilyn Spear (sixth, 1:07.58)

500-freestyle: Anna Kossman (fourth, 6:11.32); Madellane Hicks (fifth, 6:31.02); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (sixth, 6:50.53)

200-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Anna Kossman (first, 1:49.72); Leah Pischke, Anita Rao, Clara McIntyre, Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 2:01.78); Breyona Batalden, Mya Opsahl, Eva Taylor, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (fifth, 2:08.34)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:02.97); Madellane Hicks (fourth, 1:18.26); Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 1:22.16)

100-breaststroke: Anita Rao (third, 1:27.68); Eva Taylor (fourth, 1:27.88); Scarlett Davis (fifth, 1:29.35)

400-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Madison Tauger, Leah Pischke, Anita Rao (third, 4:22.27); Sherilyn Spear, Halle Burke, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Eva Taylor (fourth, 4:43.26)