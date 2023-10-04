Packer girls tennis knocked out of section tournament Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The Austin Packers had its team portion of the season come to an end when it lost at Rochester Century 6-1 in a section tournament opener Tuesday.

Gracie Schmitt had the lone win for the Packers (3-16 overall).

The individual tournament is set for Oct. 12.

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Zoe Zhang (RC) 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Jasmine Yu (RC) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Tea McEachern (RC) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Reetu Gurung (RC) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (RC) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 2-6, 6-1, 10-5

No. 2 Kaitlin Osburn/Ria Shah (RC) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 May Yu/Vivian Zheng (RC) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-0, 6-4