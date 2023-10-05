No pain, no gain: Asmus brothers are driven to chase state berths in separate sports Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Austin sophomore Thomas Ausmus and his older brother senior Nick Ausmus are both relentless workers who have mastered the art competing through fatigue, although they have channeled their energy in different ways.

Thomas is a runner on the cross country team and he is hoping to land his first ever state berth this fall, while Nick is a senior defenseman on the Packer boys soccer team, and he is hoping to play in a state tournament for the second time this fall.

Nick supports his younger brother, but he won’t take it as far as to say he is inspired by Thomas. He is still the older brother, after all.

“I hope for the best for him and I give him encouraging words, but I don’t really get motivation from him,” Nick said of Thomas.

Thomas, however, has learned plenty from growing up with Nick as a role model. While they play different sports, Thomas has always kept his eye on Nick.

“It’s kind of a brother competition. He made it (to state) so I should make it too. I have an opportunity to make it to state, and I can make it this year. That drives me,” Thomas said. “Nick has shown me that if you want to get it, you’ve got to fight for it. You can’t just expect it to come to you. You have to work for it.”

In 2022, Nick was a member of the Packer 4 X 400-meter relay team that finished 10th in the Class AA state meet, but since then he’s focused on soccer, and competed in track on the side. This fall, Nick is a captain for the Packers (5-7-1 overall), who have a solid chance at top two seed in the Section 1AA Tournament, which begins next week.

Nick said last year’s run to the state tournament after a slow start has given the Packers a lot of confidence and he’s emerged as one of the team’s vocal leaders before, during and after games. He’s also led by example with a strong work ethic.

“I’m always thinking about the team,” Nick said. “If I decide to stop and we get scored on, that’s all on me. I can’t let that happen because it’s a team sport and it’s not just me.”

Thomas and Nick said they only run together a couple of times a year and they often miss each other’s events due their busy schedules. But they stay supportive through social media and when they see each other at home at the end of the day.

Nick and Thomas may play different sports in the fall, but they both rely on a strong will and stamina to be successful in their craft. Nick has the team to keep him motivated, but Thomas has to be a little bit more creative when he heads down the final stretch of a race.

“I’m just thinking about what I’m going to eat and how good I’m going to feel after the race,” Thomas said. “It’s also kind of fun to beat kids ahead of you that think they’re going to win.”

Thomas also competes in swimming and diving and track and field for the Packers.