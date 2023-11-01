Joyce Elaine Mueller, 77

Joyce Elaine Mueller died peacefully at her home on October 29, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 77 years old. Joyce was born on June 15, 1946 to Eugene and Bernice Murphy. She was united in marriage to Larry Mueller on August 8, 1964. Their union was blessed with five children. Joyce worked as a daycare provider for over 30 years. She ended her career doing what she did best, cooking at the Cedars. She had a love for baking and making lefsa for the holidays. She spent countless hours in her garden until her illness took that away. Joyce is survived by her daughters: Melissa (Bill) Capocasa and Michelle Johnson; son: Todd Mueller; and daughter in law: Jill Mueller. Grandchildren: Kaley, Bradley, and Addison Capocasa, Nicole (Andrew) Busch, Bethany Mueller, and Claudia, Ava, and Kendall Johnson; and one great grandson Braxton Troy Busch. Sisters: Carole (Tom) Kroc, Judy (Joe) Krebsbach, Bonnie (Paul) Johnson and Dawn Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Larry Mueller and children Teresa and Troy. A special thank you to Mayo Hospice for the support and comfort during her final days. We will love and miss her, but know she is no longer suffering. There will be a private memorial at a later date.