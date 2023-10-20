Jena DeMoss: Char-BOO-terie boards for your goblins and ghouls! Published 4:58 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Get ready to embrace the Oktoberfit spirit by enjoying more frightfully delicious foods without scary ingredients. Whether it’s a cozy family movie night or a lively Halloween gathering, charcuterie boards are all the craze. Opt for effortlessly enjoyable and kid-friendly recipes, capturing the essence of the spooky season.

Involve your kiddos in creating and preparing your board! Kids who help in the kitchen are more likely to try new foods and have a greater acceptance of different flavors and textures. Give them age-appropriate tasks they can complete on their own to boost confidence and a sense of accomplishment, whether that be helping you grocery shop, reading the recipes, washing fruit, slicing cheese or helping with cleanup. Cooking together helps create healthier habits as a family and offers an opportunity to have fun in the kitchen while learning along the way!

I have created a spooktacular char-boo-terie board lineup that the whole family will enjoy — and even incorporated some more nutrient-dense options along the way! I recommend including protein- and fiber-filled options and balancing your board with sweet treats. Incorporating sweets regularly at meal times can help a child learn that food is not a reward and that sweets are not “bad” but rather foods to be enjoyed in moderation and not a treat they only receive to reward their behavior or for finishing their plate.

Try including a balance of protein- and fiber-filled options along with a few sweet treats. I recommend starting with fresh slices of BelGioioso Parmesan to provide calcium to support your goblins and ghouls growing bones! Pair BelGioioso Parmesan slices with a favorite Di Lusso deli meat to provide extra protein and keep everyone full longer. Next: Satisfy crunchy cravings with Simple Mills Pop Mmms Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers.

These cheesy, light and airy baked snack crackers are something the whole family can enjoy. And – best of all – they are made with wholesome veggies featuring a half cup of vegetables in every serving. Incorporate fiber from veggie slices and pair with your child’s favorite dip – not only will you pack in extra vitamins and minerals from the veggies, but fiber helps fill up your goblins’ and ghouls’ tummies for all your Halloween festivities!

Round out your board with a variety of spooky, family-friend recipes everyone can be involved in creating! Try adding a few creepy crawlies to your board with delicious Apple Spiders. Get ready for the whole family to fly away on your Witches Broom Breadsticks and satisfy their sweet tooth with Monster Munch. Last but certainly not least: Enjoy carving a jack-o’-lantern indoors without the mess from traditional pumpkins with this recipe for Jack-O’-Lantern Fruit Cups.

Jack-O’-Lantern Fruit Cups

Serves 5

All you need

• 5 navel oranges

• 1 cup fresh blueberries

• 1 cup fresh blackberries

• 1 cup fresh raspberries

• Sugar snap peas, for stems, if desired

All you do

1. Cut off the tops of oranges in a zigzag pattern and scoop out the fruit. Carve out eyes, nose and mouth.

2. Fill jack-o’-lanterns with blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. Add sugar snap peas for stems, if desired.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 40 calories, 0g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 0mg cholesterol, 0mg sodium, 10g total carbohydrates, 4g dietary fiber, 5g total sugar, 1g protein

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/jack-o-lantern-fruit-cups