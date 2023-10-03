Isabelle Reuter: Relieving lower back pain: Exercise and stretches that work Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Lower back pain is a common issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Whether it’s caused by poor posture, sedentary lifestyles, or injuries, finding relief is crucial for maintaining a high quality of life.

Fortunately, one effective way to alleviate lower back pain is through a combination of targeted exercises and stretches. We’re going to explore various techniques to help you find relief and strengthen your lower back.

Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts are simple yet effective exercises for lower back pain relief. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Gently arch your lower back to the floor, then flatten it by pressing your lower back into the floor. This motion strengthens your lower back muscles and promotes proper alignment.

Cat-Cow Stretch

This yoga-inspired stretch can help alleviate lower back pain by gently mobilizing the spine. Start on your hands and knees, then alternate between arching your back (cow) and rounding it (cat) while taking deep breaths. This movement helps improve flexibility and circulation in the lower back.

Child’s Pose

Child’s pose is another yoga stretch that can provide relief. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and reach your arms forward while lowering your chest to the ground. This gentle stretch elongates the spine and relaxes the lower back muscles.

Bridge Exercise

The bridge exercise strengthens the lower back and glute muscles. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the ground while keeping your feet and shoulders on the floor. Hold for a few seconds and then lower your hips. Repeat this exercise to build strength and stability.

Knee-to-Chest Stretch

Lie on your back and bring one knee up toward your chest, holding it with your hands. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch legs. This stretch can alleviate tension in the lower back and improve flexibility.

Lower back pain can be a persistent and debilitating issue, but incorporating these exercises and stretches into your daily routine can provide significant relief and help prevent future discomfort. Remember to start slowly and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying medical conditions. By taking a proactive approach to your lower back health, you can regain mobility, reduce pain, and enjoy a more comfortable, active lifestyle.

