In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center Published 5:51 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Monday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong 9:30am

CSFP Distribution, 9:30-11 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Tech Help, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Movin’ Stix, 1 p.m.

Whitewater on the Cedars Presentation, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Lunch Available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beef Stroganoff

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Wednesday

Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.

Movin Stix, 9 a.m.

Beginner Line Dancing, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cili Cheese Dog with chips

Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cream Cheese Spaghetti

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong 9:30am

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cards 500, noon

Pie Day ( must be signed up, 12:30-2 p.m.