In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center
Published 5:51 pm Friday, October 6, 2023
Monday
S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong 9:30am
CSFP Distribution, 9:30-11 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Tech Help, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mahjong, 1 p.m.
Movin’ Stix, 1 p.m.
Whitewater on the Cedars Presentation, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.
Lunch Available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beef Stroganoff
Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, noon
Wednesday
Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.
Movin Stix, 9 a.m.
Beginner Line Dancing, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cili Cheese Dog with chips
Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, noon
Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cream Cheese Spaghetti
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday
S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong 9:30am
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cards 500, noon
Pie Day ( must be signed up, 12:30-2 p.m.