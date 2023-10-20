In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:03 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Austin Duplicate Bridge Club meet weekly at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. Players this week came from Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea and Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.

Tuesday’s session this week played four full tables.

Winners were:

Email newsletter signup

First place: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Second place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Third place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth, place, Theresa Baldus and Vandy Newman

Wednesday winners, with 11 teams playing, were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth place (tie), Romelle Enderson and Larry Crowe and John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Each month’s ACBL magazine is full of information regard bidding, responding, leading and basic rules passed down through the ages by experts. They are always geared to making its readers better players.

There is always a magazine available either day for anyone to stop in and request a copy. This group is avidly working to keep this game of cards, central to one’s aging. About half of the players are near 90 and over. We admittedly need the help of new and interested players to ensure its destiny. We need younger people to carry it on.

Advice from one senior is, “if you can operate a smartphone, or any kind of cellphone, you can ace the game of Bridge. Stop on either day and give it a try.”