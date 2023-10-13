In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:42 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Duplicate Club of Austin meets twice weekly all year round at 11:30 a.m.

The numbers will vary from now through spring. We played nine teams both days this week. Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.

Tuesday winners were:

First place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Second place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third place, Theresa Baldus and Gail Schmidt

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

On Wednesday, first and second were separated by only half a point. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second place (tie), Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Joyce Crowe

All games are played at the Mower County Senior Center where we are always challenging other players to come, play, watch or kibitz,

Many of the teaching articles found in the ACBL magazine are written by men, and all of them are well received by readers of that magazine. We note that most of that conversation is led by men. Let’s face it, we have a good supply of male teachers in our club. Each and every one of them are willing to share their ‘smarts’ with the rest of us.