In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:52 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

As we edge toward fall, our enthusiasm does not fall as the leaves lose their grip on limbs. Duplicate Bridge Club members continue to keep our games at five full tables, plus or minus one team.

This week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Both sessions start at 11:30 a.m. at the Mower County Senior Center.

Tuesday, nine teams played. Winners were:

First place,Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Second place,Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson

Third place,Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fourth place, Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus

Fifth place,Mike Leidel and Jim Fisher

Wednesday winners, playing 11 teams, winners were:

First place Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second place,Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth place, Carolyne Higgins and Harriet Oldenberg.

Excerpt for the day is from the Build Better Bridge column, by Maryann Boardman.

She said “passing is not just for motorists.” The discussion centers on when to double and when not to double. She said, and we quote, “Opponents are in a contract that you can set, so pass. They might have another suit to make a contract; if you pass, they play a poor contract and you pick up points.”

Duplicate Bridge is basically a lot of just plain common sense.