In Your Community: AHS distinguished alumni visits VFW

Pictured are Commander Scott Wiechmann, left, from Austin VFW Post 1216 congratulating US Army Master Sgt. Baffour Agbey (Class of 1999) on his recent Austin High School Distinguished Alumni award. Agbey was one of two former Austin High students selected for the 2023 recognition by the AHS Alumni & Friends Association . Wiechmann also thanked Agbey for his 20 years of outstanding military service, part of which was spent as a combat medic providing care during Operation Iraqi Freedom while actively engaged with enemy fire. Photo provided