Hulne: Packer volleyball team has benefited from positivity Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

One of the biggest differences between success and failure in sports often comes down to attitude and that was on full display with the Austin Packer volleyball team when it came back to beat Winona after dropping the first two games on Tuesday night.

The Packers had plenty of struggles in the first two games and it was looking like it would not be their night. As the one of the oldest sports cliches goes, they could’ve given up and gone home, but they continued to fight.

While that fight was important, what mattered even more was that the Packers never lost their confidence or their togetherness. Even as it trailed, the team continued to celebrate every point it scored and players were cheering each other on with frantic fury.

Instead of pouting or complaining, the Packers kept playing. That made all of the difference.

It’s no coincidence that this Packer team is currently enjoying one of Austin’s finest volleyball seasons in the last two decades.

The Packers have brought life to a program that was at an extreme low in the not too distant past.

Austin junior Ajiem Agwa is known for her contributions to the Packer basketball team, but she was able to come in and make some plays in the comeback over Winona. After the match, Agwa was embraced and encouraged by her teammates and it’s been awhile since I’ve seen an athlete smile that big.

Those moments are the building blocks that bring a program to the next level. Austin has a strong young core of players coming up through the program and if those Packers continue to play hard and support each other, the future is extremely bright for volleyball in Austin.