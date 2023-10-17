How to properly turn right on a red Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I have had a few conversations with others about turning right on red. Can you tell me what the rules are in Minnesota? It’s frightening to see the chances some drivers are taking.

Answer: A steady red light means stop and wait for the light to change. Come to a complete stop at the stop line before the crosswalk or entering the intersection. After stopping, you may make a right turn when the intersection is clear, if traffic is permitted to travel in that direction. If a “No Turn on Red” sign is posted at an intersection, you must wait for the light to turn green. If certain conditions are met, you may make a left turn from a one-way road onto a one-way cross street while the traffic light is red.

Before turning, you must first come to a complete stop, make sure the intersection is clear, and yield to any pedestrians or other vehicles. Traffic must be permitted to travel only in the direction in which you are turning.

A red arrow means stop. You must come to a complete stop at the stop line before the crosswalk or entering the intersection. When the arrow turns green, you may proceed in the direction it indicates.

Treat a flashing red light as you would a stop sign. Come to a complete stop, yield to vehicles and pedestrians who reach the intersection before you and proceed when the intersection is clear.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us