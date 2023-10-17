Historical Society presents ‘Gertrude – A One Act Play’ Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Mower County Historical Society will present “Gertrude – A One Act Play” at 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 3-4 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the Pioneer Building.

The play was written by Randal J. Forster, the executive director for the Historical Society. Penny Kinney will be starring as Gertrude Ellis Skinner and five other characters in this one-woman show.

Tickets are $15 and includes the show and snacks. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Skinner, born in 1865 and honored as a Pillar of the City in 2019, was a trailblazer. As the first female superintendent of Mower County Schools and the associate editor of the Austin Daily Herald, she made her own way in the world seeking knowledge as a true educator and sharing her talents with many.

The story is told from Skinner’s point of view and is based on many of her original writings from the Austin Daily Herald and other publications. After reading many of the things she wrote over the years, it became clear to Forster that Skinner’s writings could easily be transformed into a play.

The production will also incorporate live music performed by Wendy Larson and Lee Bjorndal, giving the show a bit of old time charm.

“I think combining theater and history is a natural fit,” Forster said. “Gertrude Ellis Skinner was an amazing woman with a fascinating story that most people are not familiar with. She lived to be 94 years old and literally saw the world as she traveled the globe multiple times. She was a true trailblazer.”

Since seating is limited, reservations are required for this special fundraiser and theatrical experience. Call the MCHS Box Office on Tuesday and Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to reserve your tickets or email director@mowercountyhistroy.org for more details.

“Gertrude – A One Act Play”

Written and Directed by Randal J. Forster

Starring: Penny Kinney as Gertrude Ellis Skinner

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5

Where: Pioneer Building Stage at the Mower County Historical Society

Tickets: $15 each