HEARING 11.20.23

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Austin will hold a Public Hearing on at 5:30PM November 20, 2023, at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 500 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN, to consider revisions to the city’s floodplain ordinance.

This floodplain ordinance would amend the city’s floodplain regulations, which guides development in a manner that complies with state laws and the standards of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), and will reference the effective Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS). This is specifically regarding a Letter of Map Amendment in the area of the Community Rec Center and Public Library.

Any and all persons(s) desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place. Persons who wish to submit written comments prior to the hearing or have any questions regarding the above public hearing please contact Holly Wallace, Planning and Zoning Administrator, City Hall, 500 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN.

