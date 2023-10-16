HEARING 11/13/23 Published 8:55 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #492

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING ON TAX

ABATEMENT REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of ISD #492 will hold a public hearing on November 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the AHS Annex Recital Hall, 205 4th St NW, Austin, MN to consider a tax abatement request from Bigelow & Lennon Construction pursuant to MN Statutes 469.1813 and 116J.993 – 116J.995. The request is to abate 100% of the school district’s portion of real estate taxes related to the building improvements on the subject property for a period of 5 years.

The project address is 805 24th Ave NW Austin, and PIN 34.509.0070. The total estimated abatement amount is on $282,000 of estimated property value.

All persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments, prior to the hearing, to Dr. Joey Page, Austin Public Schools, 401 3rd Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912.

