HEARING 10.18.23

CEDAR RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT

1408 21st. Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912

507-434-2603, ext. 5

www.cedarriverwd.org/

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Managers of the Cedar River Watershed District pursuant to Minnesota Statue 103D.605 will hold a hearing October 18th, 2023, at 6:00 PM. at the Cedar River Watershed District office located at 1408 21st. Ave. NW, Austin, Minnesota. The purpose of the hearing is to consider and take comments on CRWD Project #3-16 Stream Restoration Phase II.

The project will stabilize streambanks through natural vegetation and armoring, placing and restoring aquatic habitat, and reconnect floodplain. In stream sediment loss will be reduced by stabilizing streambanks that have scoured and destabilized. The estimated cost of the project is $200,000 to be paid, mostly, by a grant provided from the Conservation Partners Legacy funds, from MN DNR. Grant funds for this project are provided under Laws of Minnesota 2015, 1 st Special Session, Chapter 2, Article 2, Section 7; Minnesota Statutes Sections 103B.101 and 103B.3369 (Clean Water Fund) as part of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. The project supports the CRWD comprehensive plan, indicating opportunities for intensive best management practice implementation.

For further information contact the Watershed District Office at 507-434-2603, ext. 5.

Cody Fox, CRWD Administrator

