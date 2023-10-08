Gloria Jean (Carlson) Scheer

Dec 8th 1948 – Sept 1st 2023

Gloria is proceeded in death by Donald Carlson Sr. and Della Carlson. She is survived by son Danny (Cyndi) Christensen; son Jeffrey (Ann) Bang; daughter Kimberly Lemon; grandchildren Kiana (Brennan) Stevenson, Caleb Bang, Rachel Christensen, Kaylah Lemon, Tyler Christensen, and Khloe Lemon; great-grandchild Azaleah Rose Prieto; sister Judy Dudas; brothers Ken Carlson, Donald (Shareen) Carlson Jr., David (Nancy) Carlson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Please join family and friends for a grave side memorial service to celebrate the wonderful and beautiful life of Gloria. She will be laid to rest with her mother, grandmother, and grandfather. We will gather together on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Oakwood Cemetery located at 1800 4th Street NW Austin, MN 55912 (North end of the cemetery). Please join us by showing love to our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend who touched so many lives in positive ways. She will truly be missed and always in our hearts .