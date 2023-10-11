George T. Finnegan

The family of George Finnegan announces his birth into Eternal Life. His soul passed unto Heaven Monday, October 9th, 2023. We know his Beloved Lord Jesus and His Mother, Blessed Mary, could not wait to welcome him home.

George was born to Samuel Augustus and Susie Marie (Sawyer) Finnegan. His siblings were Ina Mae (John) Burns, (Irene) Sr. Mary Karee, and James (Barbara). Their Owatonna, MN childhood years were adventure, family and faith-filled.

After his education, George was employed by the Geo. A. Hormel Company, which brought him to Austin, MN. Shortly after his employment began, he was drafted into the US Army. His service included frontline action in Korea, alongside the forging of cherished lifelong friendships.

Returning from the service of his country, George resumed his Hormel duties in Austin. Associations with other Catholic young adults brought him into the sphere of the lovely, young Kathleen Wallace.

George and Kathleen married and promptly moved to the idyllic Hawaiian Islands. They returned to Minnesota drawn back by a love of family. It was their desire to raise their children amidst the love of grandparents, aunts and uncles. And precisely so, many happy years past.

The George Finnegans were blessed to live a rural home life. Faith, family, animals and hard work produced a beautiful blessed life.

After long years of work for the Hormel Co., George was blessed with almost as long a retirement. His work on his farm, helping his children and grandchildren in varied endeavors, labors and projects kept him young. For the past two years of life, George experienced decreased health. This gave him scope to demonstrate for his loved ones what fruit could be borne, what grace could be won, by suffering united to Christ.

This beloved man is survived by his bride Kathleen, children Ann Weydert, Bill, (Jody), Tom (Kim) and Megan (Jerry) Kraemer. He was preceded in death by his firstborn son, son-in-law Steve Weydert, and daughter Erin Elizabeth Finnegan.

Grandchildren: Bill’s family-Cosette, Carstin Nelson; Syndol, Stephanie and Andrew Duffy. Tom’s family-Logan, Michaela and Cole. Megan’s family-Brett, Sr. Madeline Rose, Bennett and Myra Kraemer. Brother-in-law: Norman (Eileen) Wallace.

Great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews. Cousins. Many cherished relatives and excellent friends.

Blessed be his memory!

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. The visitation will take place from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.