Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library to hold Fall Book Sale

Published 5:43 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library are holding a Fall Book Sale Oct. 19-21. All proceeds from the sale go towards programs and equipment for the library. The sale will take place in the Albert Lea City Center Garage, located near the Fountain Street entrance to City Center and Albert Lea Public Library.

Sale Details:

Oct. 19: 4 to 7 p.m. – Members Only Preview (join at the door for $5)

Oct. 20: Noon to 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: 9 a.m to noon – Bag Sale – fill any size bag for one low price

