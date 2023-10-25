Food! Music! Dance! Día de los Muertos Celebración at the Paramount

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Daily Herald

Los Rebeldes. Photo provided

 The Historic Paramount Theatre is observing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a community celebration for those looking to learn about the event and those looking to celebrate together. 

The event will be start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 with an artist-created ofrenda — an altar honoring the dead — in the Paramount lobby along with free face painting by Let’s Face It with Claire Bliese. 

Celebratory food from Alicia Bakery will also be served. There will be a dance performance by Los Chinelos de Morelos at 7 p.m. and then live music by Los Rebeldes of Minnesota. 

All these festivities are included in the ticket price of $12 per adult and $8 per student. Children 4 and under are free. Tickets are available online now at www.austinareaarts.org or at the door. Interpreting services for Spanish and English will be provided by The Welcome Center, a part of the Parenting Resource Center.

