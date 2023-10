Fired department to hold open house on Oct. 11 Published 5:55 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Austin Fire Department will host its annual open house from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Fire Station.

Visitors will be able to explore the station and trucks, view an auto extrication demo, spray the fire hose, dress as a fire fighter, adult fire extinguisher operation and have refreshments and snacks.

Kids will also be able to meet Sparky, the Fire Dog.