PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY

OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated March 30, 2020, executed by Nicholas Fett, a single man, as mortgagor(s), to Wings Financial Credit Union, as mortgagee, in the original or maximum principal amount of Sixty Four Thousand and Five Hundred ($64,500.00) Dollars, recorded with the Mower County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on April 3, 2020, as Document. No. A651479; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon, including taxes, if any, paid by mortgagee, the sum of Sixty Two Thousand Seven and 13/100 ($62,007.13)

Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Mower County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:

All that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 101 North, Range 18 West, Mower County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest Corner of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 32; thence North 89 degrees 17 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 470.13 feet, on an assumed bearing on the South line of said Southeast Quarter; thence North 01 degrees 34 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 515.08 feet; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 463.79 feet, to a point on the West line of said Southeast Quarter; thence South 00 degrees 52 minutes 09 seconds East a distance of 506.48 feet, on the West line of said Southeast Quarter, to the point of beginning, Mower County, Minnesota Property address: 51574 State Line Road, Lyle, MN 55953

Parcel I.D. #: 11-032-0050

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Mortgage Originator: Wings Financial Credit Union

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.

will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on December 28, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, 201 – 1st St NE, Austin, Minnesota, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), his heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2024, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: October 24, 2023

Wings Financial Credit Union, Mortgagee

Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Mortgagee, 4770 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249

Austin Daily Herald: Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2023

