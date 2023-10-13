Falcons rally to oust Packers in OT Published 10:26 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

When it rains it pours.

The top-seeded Austin boys soccer team put up a strong shorthanded effort, but a couple of late bounces went against them as they lost to No. 4 Faribaul 2-1 in overtime in a Section 1AA Quarterfinal in Art Hass Stadium Thursday.

The Packers (5-9-1 overall) were about a foot from icing the game when eighth grader Su Reh had a rocket shot stopped on a diving save by Faribault keeper Christian Trujillo. Just minutes later, the Falcons scored on a 40-yard free kick by Cullen Cox to tie the game at 1-1 late in regulation.

Faribault (4-8-3 overall) won the game in overtime Josh Angeles knocked in a header off a kick that had gone off the post.

“Our seniors gave their all and they played through. Guy after guy kept getting hurt, but our seniors kept guys going, whether it was halftime, the 30-minute weather break or the short break before overtime, they were strong leaders and they showed a lot of emotions,” Austin head coach Jens Levisen said. “They didn’t want to lose their last game on their home field.”

The Packers started the match with senior Moo Htoo out with an injury and junior Juju Thwang later left the game with an injury.

Besides being shorthanded, the Packers were playing the game in extremely cold temperatures with driving winds and the game was stopped for 30 minutes due to lightning early in the second half.

“All of those things aside, we moved the ball and we had opportunities,” Levisen said. “We kept after it the whole time, but that’s the way that our sport goes. Sometimes it’s going to fall the way you want it to and other times it’s not. We had a couple of really solid attempts and their keeper came up and saved some of them.”

Austin scored its lone goal when Leo Hernandez beat Faribault’s Trujillo to a loose ball and he blasted it into the net with 19 minutes left in regulation.

Austin finished with seven shots on goal and Kyler Flanders finished with four saves for the Packers.