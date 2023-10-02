EST/RICHARDSON, S. Published 1:29 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No: 50-PR-23-1577

In Re: Estate of: Steven Bruce Richardson, Decedent.

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING

OR PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via zoom in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Cara Margaret Richardson, whose address is 1907 5th Ave. SW, Austin, MN 55912, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing (Meeting ID 160 368 9113, Passcode 551836).

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 5524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 09/08/2023

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

LARSON LAW OFFICE

Evan H. Larson – 176588

201 South Main St.

Austin, MN 55912

507-437-3821

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 23 and Oct. 30, 2023

EST/RICHARDSON, S.