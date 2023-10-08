EST/RAVENHORST, L. Published 9:41 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Larry A. Ravenhorst, Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1618

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 23, 2023, at 11:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota 55912 by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, July 29, 2008, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Laurie E. Ravenhorst, whose address is 215 Harrison Avenue, P.O. Box 98, Racine, MN, 55967 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: 08/28/2023

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

/s/Jeffrey M. Kritzer

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt and Benda Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2023

EST/RAVENHORST, L.