CPKC Holiday Train pulling into Austin as part of this year’s tour Published 9:12 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The CPKC Holiday Train is pulling back into Austin this year as part of its United States tour.

The train will return to the community and stop at 550 11th Street NE on Dec. 7 with an expected arrival time of 5 p.m.

The program is expected to start at 5:15 and end at 5:45 p.m.

Performers for this stop will include Tenille Towns and Breland, who along with Seaforth, Kiesza, Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter make up the U.S. list of performers.

Counting both the Canadian and United States tours, the train will be traveling from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19 and will be raising money, gathering food and bringing awareness to the work that food banks do in their communities.

At each stop, CPKC will be making a donation to the local food shelf.

This is the 25th tour and during that run, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and five million pounds of food for food banks.