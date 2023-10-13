County holds recognition for employees
Published 5:57 pm Friday, October 13, 2023
On Tuesday, Mower County held it’s Employee Years of Service Recognition.
30 years
Duane Stanley, Corrections
25 years
Kimberly Dulitz, Law Enforcement Center Records
Michael Hanson, Public Works
Joy Kanne, Land Records
Pamela Kellogg, Health and Human Services
Amy Bramwell, Emergency Management
Judith Oswald, Veterans Affairs
Debra Sherman, Health and Human Services
20 years
Christine Henricks, Bailiff
15 years
Timothy Donovan, Mower County Sheriff’s Office
Casey Uher, Mower County Jail
Brandon Johnson, Public Works
Gary A. Kiekenapp Higgins, Corrections
Angela Lipelt, Public Works
Bethy Qualey, Health and Human Services
Margaret Madrigal, Health and Human Services
Candice Naatz, Health and Human Services
Ryan Norton, Mower County Sheriff’s Office
Dennis Shatek, Driver
Michelle Shouse, Health and Human Services
10 years
Jenna J. Anderson, Health and Human Services
Jason Bachmeier, Health and Human Services
Donna Classon, Mower County Jail
Melissa Deters, Mower County Sheriff’s Office
Megan Devos, Health and Human Services
Laura Geffert, Mower County Corrections
Felicia Learn, Dispatch
Jim Sauer, Building Maintenance
Jessica Tollefsen, Dispatch
Five years
Jack Anderson, Assessor
Hannah Bidne, Health and Human Services
Tina Boyd, Mower County Jail
Stephany Brehmer, Dispatch
Molly Conley, Health and Human Services
Jennifer Duholm, Health and Human Services
Trish Harren Gjersvik, Administration
Sarah Horstmann, Health and Human Services
Krystle Hutchinson, Health and Human Services
Cindy Jensen, Finance
Traci Kaase, Building Maintenance
Rebecca Linda, Health and Human Services
Greg Swenson, Public Works
Drew Szyszkowski, Mower County Jail
Teiler Tovar, Health and Human Services
Tabitha Ungs, Mower County Jail
Whitney Wilson, Health and Human Services
Cindy Wunderlich, Dispatch