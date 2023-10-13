County holds recognition for employees

Published 5:57 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

On Tuesday, Mower County held it’s Employee Years of Service Recognition.

30 years

Duane Stanley, Corrections

25 years

Kimberly Dulitz, Law Enforcement Center Records

Michael Hanson, Public Works

Joy Kanne, Land Records

Pamela Kellogg, Health and Human Services

Amy Bramwell, Emergency Management

Judith Oswald, Veterans Affairs

Debra Sherman, Health and Human Services

20 years

Christine Henricks, Bailiff

15 years

Timothy Donovan, Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Casey Uher, Mower County Jail

Brandon Johnson, Public Works

Gary A. Kiekenapp Higgins, Corrections

Angela Lipelt, Public Works

Bethy Qualey, Health and Human Services

Margaret Madrigal, Health and Human Services

Candice Naatz, Health and Human Services

Ryan Norton, Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Dennis Shatek, Driver

Michelle Shouse, Health and Human Services

10 years

Jenna J. Anderson, Health and Human Services

Jason Bachmeier, Health and Human Services

Donna Classon, Mower County Jail

Melissa Deters, Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Megan Devos, Health and Human Services

Laura Geffert, Mower County Corrections

Felicia Learn, Dispatch

Jim Sauer, Building Maintenance

Jessica Tollefsen, Dispatch

Five years

Jack Anderson, Assessor

Hannah Bidne, Health and Human Services

Tina Boyd, Mower County Jail

Stephany Brehmer, Dispatch

Molly Conley, Health and Human Services

Jennifer Duholm, Health and Human Services

Trish Harren Gjersvik, Administration

Sarah Horstmann, Health and Human Services

Krystle Hutchinson, Health and Human Services

Cindy Jensen, Finance

Traci Kaase, Building Maintenance

Rebecca Linda, Health and Human Services

Greg Swenson, Public Works

Drew Szyszkowski, Mower County Jail

Teiler Tovar, Health and Human Services

Tabitha Ungs, Mower County Jail

Whitney Wilson, Health and Human Services

Cindy Wunderlich, Dispatch

 

