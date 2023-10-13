Convictions: Sept. 25-Oct. 9

Published 5:39 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

— Cody Orvin Rowe, 21, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possess schedule 1,2,3,4,-not small amount of marijuana.

— Marcos Antonio Carbajal, 35, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Sandra Michelle Daufelt, 37, Northfield, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Alyssa Ashtin Finnegan, 31, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Amanda Jo Hanson, 41, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony theft value more than $500 and less than $1,000 and prior conviction within five years. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Kevin Alexander Morgan-Price, 21, Austin, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct-victim under 16-actor 24 months or older. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Mark Richard Rabideau, 47, Austin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony domestic assault.

— Alex Segura, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

— Devon McCormick Lee, 20, Albert Lea, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay $464 in restitution. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in prison. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under the influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Nathan Jensen Kehret, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 354 days in jail. He was given credit for 10 days served.

— Derrick George Kraushaar, 27, Glenville, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions.

— Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 29, Albert Lea, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree sale 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 68 months in prison.

