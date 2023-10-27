Convictions: Oct. 16-23 Published 6:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

— Stephen Aaron Craig Brandt, 40, Austin, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony theft by swindle. He must also pay $7,239.35 in restitution. He was also sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony theft-take/use/transfer movable property. He must also pay $13,030.87 in restitution. Sentences are to run concurrently.

— Bethany Rose Kuehn, 27, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree drugs sale-narcotic. She must follow several conditions.

— Robin Louis Minette, 39, Austin, was sentenced to eight months unsupervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. She must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. She was given credit for one day served.

— Anna Jo Woxland, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. She must follow several conditions.