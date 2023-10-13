Community Salute: County continues building strong organization through appreciation Published 5:32 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

On Tuesday of this week, Mower County held its Employee Years of Service Recognition, at which it honored those employees who have been with the country anywhere from five to 30 years.

These recognitions are part of a larger effort by the county to maintain workplace satisfaction among employees as well as create an atmosphere where employees are encouraged to continue to seek promotion within the county.

The process creates a strong employee base and continues to strengthen the county organization as a whole as turnover rates decrease and the county can continue promoting from within.

But mostly, appreciations like this simply let employees know they are just that — appreciated.

Having a strong workforce is more than just having the right person for the job. They have to be motivated to continue striving and continue rising at the same time.

In short, there is a reason why Mower County has been recognized by Workforce Development through it’s Best Places to Work award consistently in recent years.