Commissioners give approval for telecom tower outside Brownsdale Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Mower County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, during a morning meeting, unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the installation of a 195-foot monopole telecommunications tower just outside of Brownsdale.

According to John Burchfield, of Vertical Bridge, LLC, the tower’s developer, the tower will serve T-Mobile. A partnership is also currently in the final stages of bringing Verizon on board as well.

The tower will be erected on a parcel of land 100 feet by 100 feet on the southwest side of the community. It is the second tower cleared for the Brownsdale area. Commissioners approved the first tower, not related to this second tower, earlier this year.

The City of Brownsdale has a moratorium on the number of towers built on city property, so the land for this tower is on a larger parcel outside of Brownsdale. An extension to an existing road will need to be added to reach the land.

An amendment to Vertical Bridge’s CUP Tuesday morning and approved by commissioners will allow the company to work on the road and the tower at the same time.