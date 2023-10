Oct. 24, 1942 – Oct. 4, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Diane Mork, 80, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Austin.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at United Methodist Church in Dexter, Minn. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.